Bell County reported a new death due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday, raising the toll to 893 as cases rose slightly.
Bell County Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new death was a woman in her 70s.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Friday for a total of 59 active cases, two more than previously reported.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 16.26 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,405 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,453 have recovered, and 893 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 16 of the 1,003 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton, Temple and Salado Independent School District reported no cases of the virus.
Killeen ISD reported one student case and two staff cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.