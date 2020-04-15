KILLEEN — The 11th annual Rock the Foundation: Roaring 20’s Casino Night scheduled for April 24 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has been postponed.
The Greater Killeen Young Professionals, which holds the event, delayed the event due to COVID-19 concerns.
“This is a highly anticipated event each year and the Greater Killeen Young Professionals have every intention of hosting Rock the Foundation later this year to support scholarships for the TAMUCT and Central Texas College Foundations,” the organization said in a news release.
The new date and location have not yet been determined.