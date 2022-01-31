The Temple Fire & Rescue vaccine site at the city’s airport will discontinue rapid tests and vaccines Tuesday and replace them with the more accurate polymerase chain reaction lab tests.
“Under the advisement of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, DOCS Health will provide PCR COVID-19 tests at the city of Temple COVID-19 testing site,” Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release. “Individuals will receive results within 72 hours.”
Registration is available online at docshealthtesting.com and through text message by texting DOCSTX to 41411.
The site at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays inside a hangar that is accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance on Airport Road. The site offers testing for those aged 2 and up until Feb. 11.
Moderna vaccine approval
The Food and Drug Administration said it has fully approved the Moderna vaccine on Monday, according to a press release. The vaccine will be marketed as Spikevax while maintaining the same chemical composition.
“The FDA’s approval of Spikevax is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the second vaccine approved to prevent COVID-19,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in the release. “The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States.”
Woodcock said the FDA approval might give more people the confidence to get vaccinated.
Vaccinations available
Texas A&M University – Central Texas in Killeen is expected to hold a one-day Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bernie Beck Lecture Hall off the main lobby of Founders Hall.
The clinic offers pediatric doses for ages 5 to 11 and adult doses for those 12 and up.
The Killeen university is located at 1001 Leadership Place.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration hospital, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and its related clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
County cases
About 337 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Friday for a total of 4,218 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 1,162.23 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 45,367 cases reported since the pandemic started, 40,374 have recovered, and 775 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 241 of the 1,096 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
FREE TEST, MASKS
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. About 400 million free N95 masks will be available through a federal program. In Central Texas, face masks will be available at no cost at Walgreens, CVS, H-E-B, or Walmart pharmacy locations – although some local stores have received their shipments as of Monday. Some stores said initial shipments of the masks have already been distributed while others said they will receive their shipments in mid-February.