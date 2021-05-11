The incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases rose slightly Tuesday after several days of decline, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the agency saw a total of 222 active COVID-19 cases for an incidence rate of 61.2 cases per 100,000 people. The rate on Monday was 55.4 cases per 100,000.
“Our new number of total cases is 22,445 with 21,791 recoveries,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We have added no new deaths.”
The district has also seen 98,193 tests from the virus administered over the course of the pandemic.