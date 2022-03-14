Bell County reported three new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday, raising the toll to 875 as cases continue to drop to lows seen since last summer.
The new deaths included a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s, according to Bell County Epidemiologist Costa Claver.
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 92 active cases, 25 less than the last report.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 25.35 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since May 24, 2021.
Of the 47,255 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,288 have recovered, and 875 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 43 of the 1,030 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Bell County school districts are on spring break this week.
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD did not report on its dashboard Monday.
Killeen ISD reported two student cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.