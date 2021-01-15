It’s the Bell County Public Health District’s mission to not waste a single dose of its COVID-19 vaccines.
So despite a few individuals missing their scheduled inoculation appointments, Bell County is continuing to surpass its daily goal of 560.
“We had 893 vaccinations done across the two centers yesterday,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Friday. “We’re going to surpass that goal as long as we have enough vaccines to do so. (The health district’s) No. 1 goal is that they’re not wasting any vaccine.”
Stafford said those additional doses are often administered to health care workers who have not received their immunizations yet.
“If they see they’ve got some (doses) left at the end of the day, they’ll reach out to a list of health care workers to get them vaccinated,” he said. “They may not have been affiliated with the larger hospital systems that were vaccinating their own (staff).”
Vaccinations currently are being administered at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Appointments are available online at bit.ly/3qn1Zio.
BS&W vaccinations
Baylor Scott & White also will continue immunizing patients who are eligible under Phase 1B of the state of Texas’ vaccine allocation plan.
“We will be reaching out to eligible patients to schedule an appointment, as supply allows,” a Baylor Scott & White news release said. “Your provider may contact you through MyBSWHealth, via email or by phone.”
However, appointments are limited to the doses currently available.
“The supply on hand today is limited. As additional doses become available to us, we will continue to administer them as quickly as possible,” the Baylor Scott & White release said.
Central Texas VA vaccinations
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will administer Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans 75 and older today at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
Veterans are required to bring proper identification — that verifies their Veterans Affairs enrollment — to receive their initial dose and to schedule their second inoculation, according to the health care system.
Bell County health workers repeatedly have stressed how both doses are essential for “maximum efficiency.”
Although vaccinations are scheduled to be administered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, a spokesman told the Telegram the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has a limited supply of doses.
“Veterans are asked to call 1-800-423-2111 and press 2 to schedule an appointment,” the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said in a news release. “Due to current high-call volumes, callers may experience delays. However, you must remain on the line to be scheduled.”
However, one veteran expressed his frustrations about the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s appointment system.
“I have waited on the telephone all day, dialing that number, trying to get into contact with the VA … and I have been unsuccessful,” Loyd Nielsen said Wednesday. “It’s saying, ‘All of our agents are busy at this time. Please hang up and dial back later.’ I’m 75 years old and I have waited all these months for (vaccine) qualification. But I have wasted a whole day dialing that number.”
Walk-ins will be accepted until 2 p.m. and vaccinated based on vaccine availability, the health care system said. “Long wait times are expected.”
HOW TO GET VACCINATED
To make an appointment with the Bell County Health District, go online to bit.ly/3qn1Zio. Note that on Friday afternoon appointments were not available.
Patients select their desired vaccination center (the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple; or the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.) followed by an available date shown on the health district’s inoculation calendar. Appointments are available in 15-minute blocks.
The health district is currently operating under Phase 1A and 1B of the state of Texas’ vaccine allocation plan. Phase 1B includes individuals 65 and older, and 16 and older with “certain high-risk medical conditions.”
“We will be reaching out to eligible patients to schedule an appointment, as supply allows,” a Baylor Scott & White news release said. “Your provider may contact you through MyBSWHealth, via email or by phone.”
“Veterans are asked to call 1-800-423-2111 and press 2 to schedule an appointment,” the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said.