Bell County’s top public health official does not see a safe way for the Belton Fourth of July parade to occur amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no way to safely social distance during a parade,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, told the Telegram on Friday. “From a public health perspective, it is not advisable to go forward under current circumstances.”
Parade organizers have not made a decision yet on whether the annual event — which draws thousands of spectators — will occur this year, but officials are preparing to hold the event. Randy Pittenger — president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, the group that organizes the city’s star spangled bash — said organizers have been talking with Robison-Chadwell, who has expressed her concerns about the parade to them.
“There are no easy answers, obviously,” Pittenger said, adding the chamber does not want to make a premature decision regarding the parade, which is more than a month away. “No decisions have been made. We haven’t made any decisions. We have been waiting for guidance from the governor’s office.”
Pittenger expects Gov. Greg Abbott to possibly issue guidance regarding large events, such as parades, next week.
“I am in consultation with city of Belton officials and Belton Fourth of July planners. My understanding is that planning work is ongoing right now,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Thursday during an online news conference. “They are expecting to make a decision on the Belton Fourth of July activities, I think, sometime after the governor’s next announcement — which is anticipated within the next few days here, either late this week or early next week.”
Terri Covington, the owner of Covington Real Estate who serves as chair of the chamber’s board of directors, said the business-focused organization is committed to seeking guidance as they make decisions.
“Hasty decisions are rarely best. With dedication to our mission and compassion for our neighbors, we will patiently await input from the governor, the health district and others before making any decisions or announcements about summer plans,” Covington said in a statement.
The city of Belton is involved in those discussions.
“Out of respect for the history of the Fourth of July in Belton we have joined the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce in considering a range of potential options that would allow some form of celebration to take place,” City Manager Sam Listi said in a statement. “Public health concerns have made the planning process more deliberate than past years. We acknowledge that there are significant challenges to overcome and anticipate a final decision soon.”
The number of COVID-19 cases will likely continue to creep upward in the coming weeks. Just on Friday, Bell County added nine new infections, increasing its case count to 333.
If the patriotic parade is held on July 4, it is possible the county may see an uptick in cases stemming from the event.
“A parade with a large crowd is an ideal setting for a virus to spread. I can’t definitively say a spike would occur, but it would not be surprising,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district director has made that point to the chamber, Pittenger said.
Pittenger stressed the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to residents’ safety.
“That’s why we’re working closely with the city and the county and reaching out to the governor’s office for guidance on what that would look like and what that would mean and what our options are,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work with the city and the county to make the right decision for what’s best for the community following the guidance from the state.”
It is unknown when Abbott will make his next executive order. Robison-Chadwell said she does not have an opinion on when organizers should make a decision about the parade.
“I’m confident they are aware of the public health perspective and that it will be an important consideration in their deliberations,” she said.