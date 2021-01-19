The Bell County Public Health District identified five COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as active cases dropped to 2,763 — 140 fewer than Friday.
“One was for a Killeen resident in his 70s, another for a Bell County resident in his 70s, one for a Temple resident in his 60s and two more Bell County residents — one in his 90s and another in his 80s,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our hearts go out to their loved ones.”
These deaths, which brought the COVID-19 death toll to 193 in Bell County, were all men.
“We are currently up to 16,965 cases with 14,202 recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We did see a decline in our incidence rate to 761 per 100,000 people. Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
In the six-county trauma service area that Bell County is a part of, there were 33 less COVID-19 patients listed as hospitalized and five more ICU beds — 13 total — were listed as available.
Area school districts
About 0.39 percent of Belton Independent School District’s population is reported to have an active COVID-19 case. These 57 cases have reached 12 Belton ISD campuses, according to district data.
Lakewood Elementary continues to lead all Belton ISD campuses with 16 active infections.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — currently logging cases reported between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19 — shows seven infections: three at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and two at Fred W. Edwards Academy.
Salado ISD reached 18 active cases on Tuesday after three new infections were reported, according to district data. Nine of these infections were reported in the last week.
“A seventh-grade student at Salado Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. An employee at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.”
The Killeen ISD has registered 1,158 COVID-19 infections since March 16. A total of 51 cases — 30 students and 21 staff — were confirmed in the last seven days, according to district data.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 16,965; 14,202 recovered; 2,903 active, 140 less than Friday; 193 dead*, 121 with comorbidities (62.69 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there were 216 people listed as hospitalized, 33 less than Friday. Thirteen ICU beds were listed as available, 5 more than Friday.
Temple: 5,399 cases (196 more than listed Friday), 77 deaths
Killeen: 6,380 cases (150 more than Friday), 54 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,273 cases (118 more than Friday), 24 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,102 cases (25 more than Friday), 18 deaths
Other: 1,791 cases (70 more than Friday), 20 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 79,724 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.