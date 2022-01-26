A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in protecting immunocompromised adults from severe illness during the delta variant spike, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
“Among adults with immunocompromising conditions, vaccine effectiveness was higher for those who got a third dose (88%) compared with two-dose recipients (69%),” the CDC said in a news release. “Administration of a third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose as part of a primary series among adults with weakened immune systems, or as a booster dose among adults without weakened immune systems, is crucial for optimal protection against severe COVID-19.”
The study focused on adults hospitalized during Aug. 19 through Dec. 15 and compared patients eligible for a booster who received two doses against those with three doses of mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Testing and vaccinations continue at Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until Feb. 11. The site at 7720 Airport Road offers testing for those ages 2 and up and any series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and will be shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.
County cases
About 438 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Tuesday for a total of 5,100 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate decreased to 1,405.25 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 44,241 cases reported since the pandemic started, 38, 733 have recovered, and 768 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 255 of the 1,107 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple ISD showed 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday.
The district’s confirmed cases included two at Temple High School, five at Kennedy-Powell, five at Travis Science Academy, five at Raye-Allen Elementary, four at Scott Elementary, three at Thornton Elementary, three at Bonham Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Lamar Middle School, and one at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton Independent School District reported 379 cases of the virus in the district, 146 confirmed and 233 probable.
Belton elementary schools showed 70 cases, ten at High Point, ten at Sparta, seven at Charter Oak, six at Belton Early Childhood School, six at Chisholm Trail, six at Lakewood, six at Miller Heights, six at Pirtle, six at Tarver, four at Southwest, and three at Leon Heights.
Forty cases were reported at the middle school level, with 16 at North Belton, nine at Belton Middle, eight at South Belton, and seven at Lake Belton.
Thirty-six cases were reported at the high school levels, 17 at Lake Belton High, 15 at Belton High School, and four at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
One confirmed case was reported in other BISD buildings or departments.
Killeen ISD reported 669 student cases and 270 staff on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported 21 student and five staff cases during their last seven days.