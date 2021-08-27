As hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise, Trauma Service Area L — including Bell County — broke its hospitalization rate record for the second time in one week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on their dashboard that region had 25.21 percent of its total hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is higher than the previous record set for hospitalizations on Monday of 24.37 percent.
Hospitals in the region report 1,198 total staffed hospital beds, with 302 people currently hospitalized with the virus.
The Bell County Public Health district reported eight new deaths Friday — for a total of 520 — on their dashboard even as cases fell. The deaths included a man in his 20s, two women in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s and two men and a woman in their 70s.
The county saw a drop of 260 active cases through the dashboard for a new total of 1,811. This continued a recent trend of sharp day-to-day increases for active cases.
Decreasing cases lowered the incidence rate to 499 cases in the county per 100,000 people.
During the pandemic about 28,220 people have reportedly had the virus in the county, with 25,894 so far having recovered.
County vaccinations
On Friday, county officials announced that it will hold a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
The county will partner with the Texas Military Department to host the clinic, testing people for the virus and giving out first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said the clinic is not intended for second doses or booster shots of the vaccine.
Those interested in getting tested for the virus will receive their results within 15 minutes, with those testing negative eligible to receive the vaccine.
Stafford said visitors entering the parking lot will need to enter either the testing or vaccine lines before moving towards the clinic area.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Game warden death
On Friday, the Texas Game Wardens announced the death of Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson due to complications related to COVID-19.
Wilson had joined the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as a game warden as part of the 50th graduating class on Jan. 1, 2004. Staring in San Saba County, Wilson later transferred to Bell County.
Carter Smith, executive director of the department, said Wilson left behind four children and his parents.
“Chris was a big man with a big heart, who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and our grateful state,” Smith said.
School cases
Rockdale ISD announced Friday that it was quarantining its entire fourth grade class at Rockdale Intermediate School for 10 days due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Denise Monzingo said the alert level of the class reached red — its highest level above its green, yellow and orange. She said the fourth grade class was the only one that has so far reached the red level, and having them quarantine was the best option.
“Once a school, classroom or grade level reaches the red level of active cases, we believe closing for a few days is the safest option for students and staff,” Monzingo said. “While allowing time to slow the spread, it also gives us time to deep clean the 4th grade classrooms. Each new positive case at all grade levels is monitored daily.”
Monzingo asked parents to continue to monitor their children for signs of the virus.
The district announced that it will offer a vaccine clinic on Sept. 16, with more information to be announced next week, and has testing available at all of its campuses.
Belton Independent School District reported a slight rise of six cases Friday on its COVID-19 dashboard, now showing 146 active cases.
The district now has 17 of its 18 campuses seeing cases of the virus, with recoveries at Miller Heights Elementary leaving the school without a case. Belton High School still has the highest number of cases at 36, followed by Lake Belton High School with 17.
The rise of cases now means that the district has 0.972 percent of its population currently infected with the coronavirus.
On its dashboard Killeen ISD reported 197 active cases of the virus — 30 more than Thursday. The district now has 143 students and 54 staff members with the virus.
With the new cases, 0.4 percent of the district’s student and staff population has the virus.
State infusion centers
On Friday Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state opened its 13th antibody infusion center in Edinburg.
The center is a partnership between the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local partners such as Hidalgo County and the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. Officials said all 13 centers treat COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies, which can prevent patients from getting severely sick.
State officials hope that by preventing people from getting so sick that they need to go to the hospital, they will free up needed hospital beds and resources.
The state’s infusion centers are located in Austin, Beaumont, The Woodlands, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Harlingen, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Nacogdoches, Odessa and San Antonio.
“The State of Texas is proud to partner with local officials and health leaders to launch a second infusion center in the Rio Grande Valley,” Abbott said. “I urge Texans who test positive for COVID-19 to talk to their doctor about receiving this free and effective treatment.”
Officials also mentioned that more centers are expected to open in the coming days as well.
BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
• Total cases: 28,220, 25,894 recovered, 520 dead
• Temple: 8,100 – up 45 from Thursday.
• Killeen: 11,854 – up 71 from Thursday.
• Belton: 3,442 – up 16 from Thursday.
• Harker Heights: 1917 – up 21 from Thursday.
• Other: 2931 – up 23 Thursday.