Bell County Judge David Blackburn revised his shelter-in-place order Friday to allow churches to congregate and classified gun stores as essential businesses as health officials said the number of local coronavirus cases jumped to at least 25.
The amended order — which Blackburn said was needed to make it easier for residents to read and understand — came on the heels of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issuing an opinion Friday saying city and county officials cannot prohibit the sales of guns during an emergency declaration.
“In previous directives, churches were prohibited from gathering in groups of more than 10,” Blackburn said, briefly going over the shelter-in-place order he issued Monday. “After reviewing the prohibition further, after visiting with the governor’s office and trying to stay in line and in concert with the directives that are coming from the state, I have removed that prohibition from the directive.”
However, Blackburn strongly advised churches to continue with their new way of holding service: Live streaming it online.
“In places of worship, they are strongly urged to heed and follow the guidelines for limiting the people of gathering, utilizing alternative means for worship … and to follow the social distancing guidelines,” the county’s top elected official said during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
All residents are expected to stay six feet away from each other.
Blackburn extended the shelter-in-place order through April 6. Residents are expected to stay home except for trips to the grocery store, exercise and work at essential businesses. Breaking the order could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.
So far, Blackburn told the Telegram residents are complying with the stay-at-home order. No citations have been issued yet and local law enforcement agencies are educating people about the order, he said.
Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, provided an update on local COVID-19 cases. The health district identified five new cases Friday: Three Killeen residents, a Harker Heights woman and a Belton resident younger than 20.
It is unknown how the new infections contracted the disease. The health district, Robinson-Chadwell said, has decided not to report that because community spread is occurring in Bell County.
“Early on focusing on travel made sense because the chances of you being exposed to COVID-19 very earlier on were directly linked to whether you traveled to areas where it was actively spreading,” she explained. “Once we entered that phase of community spread, that really kind of became a moot point. Now you’re as likely to get exposed here as just about anywhere.”
However, Robinson-Chadwell said they are continuing to ask infected individuals about their travel history.
For more than two weeks, county officials have not known the size of local COVID-19 testing inventories. Hospitals were not required to disclose that information. That is changing.
“As far as testing, we are going to start getting reports from the governor,” the health district director said, referring to Greg Abbott’s executive order from Sunday requiring Texas hospitals to issue daily testing reports. “He mandated that local health districts start receiving reports on how many tests have been run in the county.”