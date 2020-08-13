If you have a Temple traffic ticket, don’t let it go unresolved.
People with a case in the Temple Municipal Court may not have to drive to the courthouse during the coronavirus pandemic to handle their business.
City officials announced Thursday that the Municipal Court currently is allowing people with cases to resolve some of them through other ways than coming into the building at 401 N. Third St. People are able to resolve some of these cases through email, fax, traditional mail and online hearings, officials said.
Kathleen Person, the municipal court judge, said people who take care of their court issues earlier will have more options.
“If you have a matter with the court, please be aware that the cases are not on hold and should be handled in a timely fashion,” Person said. “In fact, taking care of your case on time means that you will have more options available.”
City spokesman Cody Weems said the purpose of the Thursday statement was to remind people that the court was open, after being closed for a portion of July, and let them know of the available options.
City officials said that while some of the ways, such as email, fax and sending a letter, had been in use for resolving issues, virtual court has been new. Virtual court, held twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, was implemented in late June.
Weems said the process of allowing virtual court required the involvement of multiple parties to make sure the process followed state and federal guidelines.
“The process was somewhat involved because the judge had to set up the virtual court online through Zoom and then link the virtual court to YouTube in order to make hearings able to be watched by the public,” Weems said. “The public is still allowed to come to open court, but can simply tune in to YouTube otherwise. The Texas Supreme Court provided guidance and tech support along with the city’s IT Department.”
The municipal judge said that there have already many hearings, with most people relieved that they did not need to visit the court.
Person said she is hopeful that virtual meetings will be authorized in the future.
“While the Texas Supreme Court has not clarified whether this will be permanent, I am hopeful that they will authorize that in the future,” Person said. “It is a positive step to have another way for people to take care of business that is more convenient to the public during this challenging time.”
City officials said people interested in these other options can contact the Municipal Court by calling 254-298-5687 or emailing courtonlinehelp@templetx.gov.