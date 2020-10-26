The Bell County Public Health District identified two new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 99.
Active cases dropped to 519 — five fewer than Friday’s update.
“We are up to 6,285 cases as of today, but we did see several days of recoveries over the weekend,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We also received two more death certificates from the state bringing our total to 99. One was a woman in her 60s, and another a woman in her 50s.”
Robison-Chadwell also noted how a previous death record was corrected to more accurately reflect the deceased’s city of residence.
“One death record was changed to reflect a residence in Killeen rather than Temple, so you will notice that change,” she said.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District is approaching 100 student cases of COVID-19, as 92 infections have been identified. Killeen ISD has totaled 217 lab-confirmed cases since March 16 — 37.3 percent of which have stemmed from elementary school campuses.
There are eight active cases in the Belton Independent School District: four at Belton High, one at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary and one attributed to “other buildings / buildings.” These cases represent 0.055 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
Salado Independent School District’s last positive diagnosis was on Oct. 20.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard will update around 5 p.m. The latest update, which reflects cases between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23, shows eight cases: two at Temple High, three at Lamar Middle School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at “auxiliary.”
The Academy school district is asking its community to make wise decisions this upcoming holiday season.
“As we approach the holiday season, please remember to make wise decisions about where you go and where you gather,” Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan said. “As well as our community is doing with COVID response, it is important to remember that we are all in this together and can help each other out.”