The Baylor Scott & White Medical Research team needs vaccinated and unvaccinated children for a study aiming to better understand COVID-19 prevention and transmission.
The Pediatric Research Observing Trends and Exposures in COVID-19 Timelines research initiative at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple will examine the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in children, said Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections.
“The study is voluntary and supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Abt Associates,” according to a news release from the organization. “The Baylor Scott & White research team, together with other U.S. research programs, is enrolling up to 2,000 participants in the study until fall 2022.”
The study is looking for children aged 6 months up to 17 years old in Bell County for the 2022-2023 school year may be eligible for the study.
“At this point, they don’t have to be vaccinated,” Gaglani said. “They can be unvaccinated. We want to enroll children before they get vaccinated. We can enroll them, too, if they are vaccinated. We will monitor them for symptoms.”
Families with children who qualify and decide to join, the release said, will be asked to take online surveys about their health and medical history, vaccinations, and their knowledge and thoughts about COVID-19.
“PROTECT requires parents or guardians to have access to a cell phone with text capabilities and internet access,” Gaglani said. “Parents and guardians must also be comfortable with collecting drop-off or mail-in nasal swabs once a week. Participants have the option to measure the immune response to vaccines and COVID-19 via blood draw. PROTECT will last up to one year, and participants can be compensated for their time and completion of different segments of the study.”
The study began enlisting children last year and currently has 173 active participants, Gaglani said.
“We would like to have 200,” she said.
Vaccines will not be available throughout the study.
Gaglani said adults in frontline jobs are needed for a different study.
Any questions about the study can email HCP@bswhealth.org or call 254-724-8193.
Current cases
Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 403 active cases Wednesday.
The county’s incidence rate was 111.04 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 48,459 cases reported since the pandemic started, 47,145 have recovered, and 911 people died.
The Texas Health District’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 43 of the 1,090 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.