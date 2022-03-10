Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday, raising the toll to 872 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Health District epidemiologist Costa Claver said the two deaths included a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Thursday for a total of 127 active cases — 15 less than the previous day.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 34.99 cases per 100,000 residents in the county. The last time the incidence rate was in the 30s was on July 13, 2021.
Of the 47,244 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,245 have recovered, and 872 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 49 of the 1,015 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD had one confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
Killeen ISD reported five student cases on its dashboard.
Salado ISD has not reported any new cases since Feb. 15.
Vaccinations, tests
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.