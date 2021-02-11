Bell County’s two first-dose vaccination centers — the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. — will be closed on Friday in response to inclement weather, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
“Those with appointments scheduled for Friday at the Sammons Community Center in Temple have been automatically moved to the same time Thursday,” Stafford said. “Likewise, anyone with appointments at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center (on Friday) will now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the same time as their original appointment.”
These Friday closures followed the Sammons Community Center’s decision to not open Thursday. Although the Killeen Community Center had hoped to remain in operation on Thursday, the site shuttered its doors for vaccinations scheduled after 2 p.m.
“Officials at the (Killeen Community Center) say that traffic has been steady this morning, but as they monitored forecasts for this afternoon, the decision was made to close before conditions deteriorate,” Stafford said.
Individuals, who had appointments scheduled after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Killeen Community Center, are now slated to be inoculated on Wednesday.
“On (Wednesday), they will be able to get inoculated at any time during the center’s regular hours of operation between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” Stafford said.
Stafford continued to warn that individuals with postponed appointments may receive emails inaccurately confirming their initial appointment.
“Once again, Bell County officials are aware that, due to technical issues with the booking system, vaccine recipients may receive email confirmations for their original appointments,” he said. “Please disregard those communications.”