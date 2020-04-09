As the days and weeks of stress and strain weigh heavily on the nation, the Salvation Army has established a hotline that anyone affected by COVID-19 can call for emotional and spiritual support.
The Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 844-458-HOPE (4673). A team of Emotional and Spiritual Care specialists, made up of Salvation Army officers and trained employees, are available to help callers.
The specific goal of the hotline is to offer assistance to people overcome with worry or undue stress caused by the pandemic. Callers will find people ready to listen to their concerns and pray with them.
“Our goal is to give people an opportunity to connect with someone who will hear their story and concerns. We hope to offer a calming presence in the midst of circumstances none of us has ever experienced before,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer of the Bell County Salvation Army and McLane Center of Hope in Temple.
“The Salvation Army wants people to know they are not alone and that even though we might not be able to meet them face to face, we care, want to listen and are as close as a phone call.”
COVID-19 on its own can cause plenty of anxiety, but individuals living at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope participating in programs that lead to self sufficiency through employment and housing are experiencing heightened anxiety, Millin said.
“Many of our clients that we assist with the food pantry and other resources are already in a state in their lives where they are just making ends meet,” she said. “The risk of losing jobs or having hours cut worries many of these individuals.”
The Temple Salvation Army’s pantry is seeing increased numbers of people needing assistance with food, Millin said. Some are people who have never needed assistance, but are experiencing a strain now.
The Salvation Army is looking ahead, knowing the needs of the vulnerable are going to increase in the months to come.
Invariably, there will be gaps in the rental assistance program and in the homelessness prevention funds that help with rehousing.
“It’s important that we be here to help fill that gap,” she said. “We have to keep an eye on our own finances, making sure that we are tightening up spending where we can.”
Many of the current shelter clients were getting ready to move out and COVID-19 halted the process.
Offices are closed and landlords are not readily signing leases.
“They were excited to be moving on in their lives, but all that has been put on hold,” Millin said.
Immediate physical needs in the community such as provision of food and rent and utility assistance also will continue to be addressed by local Salvation Army locations during the crisis throughout Texas and the nation.
Emotional and spiritual care is an integral part of year-round Salvation Army service and is particularly evident during times of natural disasters.
Though this pandemic is a fluid situation for the world, the service provided by the Salvation Army to help those affected has decades of experience behind it.
“The Salvation Army is here to help during this time of heightened need, said Lt. Aaron Millin, commanding officer of the Bell County Salvation Army and McLane Center of Hope in Temple. “We understand physical needs are just one aspect of this. We also want people to know we are here — trained and ready — to pray with and encourage them throughout this crisis.”
To contribute to The Salvation Army’s ongoing efforts in your community, please visit salvationarmytexas.org/bellcounty, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or mail a check to P.O. Box 1884, Temple, Texas, 76503.