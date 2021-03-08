Bell County will have six vaccine sites for residents this week including those operated by Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth, County Judge David Blackburn said.
In Temple, Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St., will have a vaccination center operating from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday for first doses. Vaccinations originally scheduled at the Sammons Community Center in Temple were moved to the Baylor Scott & White West Campus at 546 N. Kegley Road after damage to the community center following a winter storm.
Killeen will have a vaccine center at the Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, which will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Tuesdays and Fridays. It will be a first-dose only location according to the county.
Blackburn said the Greater Vision church is expected to provide about 500 doses a day, with 2,000 appointments already set for that location.
The other Killeen location for AdventHealth is at 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101, in Killeen.
The Seton site is at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The Bell County Expo Center, 301 S. Loop 121 in Belton, remains the site for second-dose vaccine shots by appointment only.
2 new COVID deaths
Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Monday, with the total number of cases reaching 20,765.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the district’s director, said these new deaths included one man from Temple in his 80s, along from a woman in Killeen.
“The number of active cases declined slightly to 510 and our incidence rate is 140.5 per 100,000 people,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The county has now seen at total of 387 deaths from the virus, along with 19,868 recoveries.
Mask mandate
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, talked to the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce Monday and touched on Gov. Greg Abbott’s rescinding of the statewide mask mandate.
Shine said he was aware of the concerns residents had about sporting events, concerts and other large-scale gatherings being able to be held again. He said he believed a lot of these businesses will still require masks, as is their right.
For those businesses who decide to continue requiring people wear masks, Shine said it was important for residents to continue listening to them.
“And I think I think most Texans are going to continue to want to exercise personal vigilance in this,” Shine said. “And what I would like to do is just encourage folks that until we have the COVID-19 completely under control … to continue to wear your mask. “
Shine said that while he understands many people just want to get rid of their masks, more than 40,000 due to the virus have been recorded in the state and residents should continue to take it seriously.
Belton ISD requires masks
Belton Independent School District announced Monday that it would continue to require the wearing of masks on its campuses.
Karen Rudolph, spokeswoman for Belton ISD, said the district came to the decision after reviewing recommendations by the Texas Education Agency and local, state and national health authorities.
“While the district will continue monitoring the local COVID-19 situation and other mitigation strategies could be adjusted in the coming months, the focus remains on keeping our students and staff members safely in school for the remainder of the year,” Rudolph said.
Blackburn said the county is working with the local school districts to get teachers vaccinated after the state expanded eligibility to include them last week.
“As a result of that expansion of that 1A and 1B population that is eligible under the state guidelines, we contacted all 16 of the independent school districts in Bell County,” Blackburn said. “To date, 11 of the 16 have responded and are providing us with the number of vaccines that they would like to have. The model we were perusing is that the overall vaccinations will occur at school sites and utilize the school nurses.”
Blackburn said that each of these school sites would, in essence, become their own vaccine centers for the school districts.
The county has also reached out to private schools, whose teachers are also eligible, and is confident that there will be enough vaccines for those who want it.
Christian Hernandez, spokesman for Temple ISD, said the district will start dispensing 156 doses per week starting on March 24 and continuing for six weeks. He said this will fully vaccinate the 468 staff members who want to pursue vaccination.
This will be the second time the district has vaccinated staff members, the first time being when three local districts were given 350 doses that would have expired following last month’s freeze.
Hernandez said that once the clinic concludes, more than half of the district’s 1,300 staff members will be fully vaccinated.
Temple ISD said it has 19 nurses on staff that will be contributing to vaccine efforts over the next few week, working on a rotation.
“Nurses want to give back to our community,” Kim Glawe, director of health services for Temple ISD, said. “They have a love and compassion for this community and want to do their part.”
School districts
Belton ISD reports seven active COVID-19 cases across six of its campuses: two at Lake Belton High School, and one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at Belton High.
These cases comprise, according to the district’s dashboard, just 0.048 percent of the school district’s total population of students.
Temple ISD had four active cases according to its seven-day dashboard, with three at Thornton Elementary and one at Scott Elementary School.
Killeen ISD reported that it had seven cases, with four of those being students and three being staff members. The district has one at Ira Cross Elementary, one at Maxdale Elementary, two at Nolan Middle School, one at Smith Middle School, two at Shoemaker High School and one at its Killeen Learning and Support Services building.
Carter BloodCare
As a result of the lifting of mask restrictions, Carter BloodCare announced that it will continue to require masks be worn at its more than 180 medical facilities.
“We must continue to be vigilant,” Dr. Merlyn Sayers, the blood program’s president and chief executive officer, said. “Wearing a mask and requiring donors to do the same is part of our vigilance. We are indebted to all of our blood donors who support our continuing drive to achieve our mission, despite the obstacles that arise.”