The county saw one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, as incidence rates fell slightly, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“We added one death for a woman in her 60s from Killeen for a new total of 426,” Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones.”
Robison-Chadwell said the county also saw a decrease in the incidence rate, which is now 76.9 cases per 100,000 people. The rate has continued to remain level over the past few weeks, with the county currently having 279 active cases of the virus.
So far the county has seen a total of 22,149 reported cases of COVID-19, with 21,444 recoveries.
Area counties
Milam County reported Friday 977 total cases of the COVID-19 virus after 3,282 tests, a 29 percent positivity rate, with nine currently active cases. The county has also had five people hospitalized and two on ventilators, with 47 confirmed deaths.
County Judge Steve Young said as of Friday the county had administered 8,521 shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“We estimate that about 30 percent of the county has had one shot and about 22 percent has had two shots,” Young said. “While this is good, we need to vaccinate a lot more people.”
Lampasas County reported on Friday that it had seen a total of 2,168 cases of COVID-19 with 15 active at the time. The county has also fully vaccinated 4,147 people.
Coryell County has seen a total of 5,223 cases — with 151 active — as of Monday, with 5,018 having recovered and 54 deaths.
School districts
Temple Independent School District had only one case of COVID-19, located at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, in the past seven days according to its dashboard Tuesday.
Belton ISD showed that it had five active cases of the virus on their dashboard Tuesday. The district has one case at Tarver Elementary, one at South Belton Middle School, two at Belton High School and one in another department or building.
Killeen ISD reported having 15 confirmed cases of the virus, 12 student cases and three staff cases, on its seven-day dashboard.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district did not see any new cases Tuesday but currently has three students at Salado High School with the virus.