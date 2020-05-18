Gov. Gregg Abbott said Monday other personal service businesses would be allowed to open immediately, along with businesses in office spaces that provide safe social distancing.
Starting immediately, he said during an online press conference, child care centers can open, along with youth sports camps. As of May 31, summer camps may open, he said. Some professional sports, including baseball, football, basketball and golf, may return starting May 31.
Schools have the option of opening summer school as soon as June 1, providing safety protocols are followed, he said. Bars, bingo parlors, bowling alleys, skating rinks, rodeos, aquariums and natural caverns can open at a 25 percent capacity Friday. Zoos can reopen May 29 but theme parks such as Six Flags will require further study, he said.
He listed the website gov.texas.gov/openTexas for full listings.
Abbott also said he would permit restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity starting Friday, up from 25 percent that’s allowed now.
Abbott said Phase 2 of his plan would allow further opening of Texas businesses. Unemployment numbers are too high and unacceptable, Abbott said, noting that even so Texas has the lowest numbers of any of the large states.
All of the decisions are unanimously supported by his team of medical experts, who have provided safe standards for businesses, he said.
He delayed openings in hot spots including the Amarillo and El Paso areas. “We’ve seen spikes happen before; we’ve seen containment of those spikes,” Abbott said
In answer to a question, Abbott said they are closely looking at theme parks to see what can be done. “There are unique challenges” to be sure they can respond to COVID-19, he said.
Abbott said the focus is to keep people safe while restoring ways to get back to business.
He stressed wearing masks, maintaining safe distances and protecting our most vulnerable Texans most adversely affected by the coronavirus — those 65 and over who have other medical conditions.
The safest thing for such people, he said, is to continue to stay home if possible.
“We now have ample supplies of PPE (personal protection equipment),” Abbott said. They now distribute more than 1 million face masks a day, he said.
Abbott said they are averaging more than 25,000 coronavirus tests a day, doubling in the first week of May the number done in March and April combined. They are testing all nursing home staff and workers in meat packing plants, he said.
As testing increases, more cases will be found, he said. The Texas National Guard has already tested more than 35,000 people across the state.
A voluntary test and trace system is being used and has been done in Texas for other diseases for decades, Abbott said, adding that he will insure people’s personal information is protected.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the state is ramping up on the case tracking and tracing. He said a web-based application is being developed to be used throughout the state. They will give counties the option to tie into that system, he said.
Abbott said that one of the suggested requirements by the national coronavirus task force is that the percentage of positive tests go down, which is the case in Texas.
“We have plenty of hospital beds,” Abbott said, adding that there are fewer cases in the hospitals now.
After Abbott’s news conference, Democrats continued to argue that Abbott was reopening the Texas economy too quickly.
“Gov. Abbott is gambling with our lives by reopening in this fashion,” state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, said on a state Democratic Party call. “If he is wrong and we are right, then a whole lot of people are going to die.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he is so proud of the businesses and their employees who have done what they can to make people feel safe. Patrick thanked the health care workers, first responders and grocery workers, who have stayed on the job since day one.
The Texas Tribune has contributed to this report.