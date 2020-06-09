A third resident of the Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation — the site of a COVID-19 outbreak — died Tuesday as an additional 34 Bell County residents contracted the virus, according to local health officials. Bell County has at least 476 coronavirus cases.
The resident was a Temple woman in her 60s, whose race was listed as other, according to the Bell County Public Health District. She was the county’s sixth death. The last reported death was June 3.
Weston Inn, 2505 S. 37th St. in Temple, has had at least 31 residents and staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak started in late May.
Five of the county’s deaths were Temple residents while one was a Killeen resident. Half of the county’s deaths have resulted from the Weston Inn outbreak.
The five other deaths include a Temple white woman in her 70s; a Temple Latina in her 90s; a Killeen man in his 50s, whose race was not reported; a Temple white woman in her 60s; and a Temple white woman in her 80s.
Although the county’s case count increased by 34 Tuesday, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell explained that some cases were from Monday. The new cases increased Monday’s tally to 19 cases. Tuesday also had 19 cases.
“We had two solid days of 19 cases, which is a significant number for two consecutive days. Some were reported late yesterday after the update so they were added to the tally for yesterday today,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The other 19 were reported this morning. If we receive any additional cases today after the update they will be added to tomorrow for today’s date as has been standard.”
Monday and Tuesday represent the county’s second largest one-day increase. The largest one-day increase was June 2 when 20 cases were reported.
The increases likely occurred, the county’s top public health official explained, because of businesses reopening and residents going out in public more.
Not only that, Robison-Chadwell said, fewer people are social distancing and using masks. Gatherings have increased in recent weeks, too, she said.
On top of that, Robison-Chadwell pointed to increased testing pushing COVID-19 infections higher. At least 19,887 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Temple continues to be the Bell County city with the greatest number of infections. The East Bell County city now has at least 180 cases while Killeen, the largest city in the county, has 163.
An additional nine residents have recovered from the virus. So far, 237 have recovered.