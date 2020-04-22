Belton Independent School District seniors listed four words for what they want for their graduation: cap, gown, stage and walk.
Those four things would not be possible during a virtual graduation — an option that parents and seniors want to avoid if at all possible, Belton High School Principal Ben Smith and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow Principal Jennisty Thomason told the school board this week.
“We do have plans that we’re working towards (for) in-person graduation events for our seniors,” Smith said. “There’s some other ideas that we’re looking at if the possibility of in-person graduation doesn’t hold. We are looking at doing something for our seniors so that as much as possible we don’t have a virtual graduation.”
Smith added that administrators have secured several dates at the Bell County Expo Center to potentially hold an in-person graduation. Graduation is planned for June 18 or July 18, according to the district.
“Our decisions are going to continue to be thoughtful with our students’ and parents’ voices heard,” Smith said. “But also using safety as the platform for the decisions that we make.”
Belton High students can pick up their caps and gowns April 30, and New Tech seniors can pick theirs up May 1.
The high schools will announce their valedictorians and salutatorians May 18.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown all local school districts’ graduation plans out of whack. Like the Belton Independent School District, Temple and Salado ISDs have postponed their graduations and hope to hold an in-person ceremony later in the summer.
Belton ISD planned to have graduation May 28. That date, Smith said, will still serve as students’ official graduation date and be printed on their diplomas.
“We know that graduation is on their mind, but we also know there are several other events that usually begin in May that we do to celebrate our seniors,” Thomason said. “Although we know that a lot of these events will look differently … our goal is to keep these events in place, as well.”
May has traditionally been a month with a laundry list of banquets honoring various groups of seniors and their accomplishments. Smith said the district will honor each group on a specific day.
“We’re going to release a specific timeline, a calendar, of when we will recognize each of these groups. We want them to have a specific special day,” the Belton High School principal explained.
Additionally, school administrators are working with local churches to find a way to hold baccalaureate, Smith said. Belton ISD plans to hold a baccalaureate livestream May 17.
Smith and Thomason asked their seniors about what they wanted their graduation and end-of-year events to look like as the pandemic continues — a process that Superintendent Matt Smith described as unique.
“We are one of the only school districts I’ve seen where the principals led a feedback piece through Thoughtexchange (app) from students to actually engage students in a process and pick their brain about what might be the best way to move forward in all of this,” the superintendent said. “I think that says a lot about, one, the values of Belton ISD and focusing on students and, two, recognizing student voice matters in items like this.”