Baylor Scott & White-Temple was not accepting transfers from other hospitals Friday in part because of beds filled with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, the chief medical officer of the Baylor Scott & White-Temple region, said Friday that almost a third of the beds at the Temple hospital were being taken up by COVID-19 patients — most of whom had not received vaccine shots for the disease.
Sibbitt said there were 149 adult patients hospitalized in the Temple facility, when four weeks ago they had 15. He said there were more children in Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center than in any of the other previous surges. He didn’t have an exact number, he said, but that they had seen a sizable number of younger patients.
Sibbitt noted that older people who were seen as more in danger from the virus tend to have a much higher vaccination rate but that they were getting more patients in their 40s and 50s.
Sibbitt noted that the COVID-19 vaccine has been studied thoroughly and proven effective, which is one reason the health care system decided to require all of its employees to get the vaccine shots.
He said that almost 98 percent of the physicians at Baylor Scott & White were already vaccinated before the mandate was put into effect — a tremendous positive response. The mandate for getting the shots came, he said, because of the need for all of their staff to be safe for all of their patients, especially those who don’t have COVID-19 and would be at risk for infection.
No transfers
One result of having so many COVID-19 patients, Sibbitt said, is that the Temple hospital isn’t able to take in the transfers that it normally gets as the only Level 1 trauma center between Dallas and Austin.
“If you show up on our doorstep we will take care of you,” Sibbitt said, adding it hurts him that they have to turn down a transfer of a heart attack patient from a hospital 50 miles away because they’ve got 149 patients with COVID-19 taking up their beds.
Addressing another area of reported concern, Dr. Wright Bates, chairman of the Baylor Scott & White Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said that research shows that the COVID-19 shots not only protect pregnant women, but the antibodies produced can travel through the placenta and through breast milk.
Bates said in his career he has not seen a vaccine so thoroughly investigated as the ones for COVID-19. While there have been some negative reactions, he said, those numbers are small. Bates noted that there is no treatment without possible side effects.
COVID-19 cases rise
Bell County continued to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to the public health district.
The district reported more than 100 new active cases of the virus — now showing 1,401 on its online dashboard. District officials have not reported a new death from the virus, with the total remaining at 471.
The incidence rate in the county is now at 386 cases of the virus per 100,000 people, a similar rate to those seen in early February.
The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported an increase in the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County.
State dashboard numbers show the service area now having the fourth highest percentage in the state at 18.58 percent. The county is behind Trauma Service Area R, S and U, areas that include Galveston, Victoria and Corpus Christi, respectively.
Houston-area child brought to Temple
Increased hospitalizations have not been limited to adults, with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center receiving an 11-month-old patient from the Houston area on Friday.
The girl, Ava Amira Rivera, was airlifted from the Houston area after doctors were unable to find bed space in local pediatric hospitals. Rivera, who had contracted COVID-19, had to be intubated to help her breath.
Dr. Dominic Lucia, chief medical officer at the children’s medical center, said the infant girl is doing better now and can breathe without aid.
“She is actually doing much better and is off the breathing machine now and is resting in mom’s arms,” Lucia said. “So, she is very stable and we are optimistic on how she is going to progress over the next several hours.”
Lucia said McLane Children’s has had similar capacity issues to the children’s hospitals in Houston, with the facility thankfully having an open bed.
This year has seen a variety of viruses that affect children spread, Lucia said, including COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The spread of these and other viruses have caused capacity issues at many facilities.
Lucia said the vaccine not being approved for those under 12, and a lack of vaccination for children that can receive it, has been concerning.
“I think the story of the delta variant and the pediatric population is really just starting to get told, so we will probably have more information in a few months,” Lucia said. “But really what we are seeing … is more significant symptoms, more kids testing positive and more hospitalizations. So just early on, it looks like it is hitting them much harder than the other variants did.”
Church revival canceled
The virus also caused some local events to be canceled, including a revival by Dyess Grove Baptist Church in Temple.
Church spokeswoman Lana Peteete said the revival, originally scheduled for Sunday through Wednesday, was canceled after several members of the congregation were exposed to the virus. She said everyone involved has been put in a two-week self quarantine.
Dyess Grove Baptist Church is located at 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple. For information call 254-983-0042 or email dyessgrovebaptist@gmail.com.