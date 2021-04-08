The county saw two new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the two new deaths included a man in his 80s from Temple and a man in his 40s from Killeen. These deaths bring the county’s total to 413.
The district also reported seeing a slight increase in the incidence rate of the virus with 87.5 cases per 100,000 people, an increase over yesterday’s 86.5 cases per 100,000.
Robison-Chadwell said the county currently has 318 active COVID-19 cases, with 21,679 cases and 20,948 recoveries overall.
The district also announced that it would discontinue its Friday updates to the dashboard, only updating Monday through Thursday.
“We will discontinue updates on Friday’s unless we determine there is a need to resume,” Robison-Chadwell said. “If we see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, we may resume Friday updates.”