The association that organizes many of Temple’s annual Juneteenth activities has canceled its events this year because of the coronavirus, officials announced.
Al Pinchback, president of the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association Temple Chapter No. 111, said the association’s regular Juneteenth activities — including a parade, festival and cemetery observance — are canceled because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bell County.
“I don’t feel good at this time holding any activities,” Pinchback said in an interview with the Telegram. “I wouldn’t want to be responsible for somebody getting the coronavirus.”
On Sunday, the association announced the cancellation of its Juneteenth events on Facebook.
“Over the past 25 years we’ve celebrated Freedom Day aka Juneteenth with all the trimmings. However due to COVID-19, this year’s Juneteenth Festival has been canceled,” the post said. “We value the lives of our community over everything else, considering Temple, Texas, (has) one of the highest rates in Bell County and particularly, black folk are dying at a higher rate, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the well being of all citizens.”
In a follow-up post Tuesday, June J. Pinchback, an association founding member and treasurer, encouraged people to celebrate Juneteenth in their own ways.
“The many things we, as an organization, perform in and around Juneteenth we do from our hearts for the love our community and culture; to honor and remember our ancestors who suffered through 400 (plus) years of brutal subjugation,” she said. “There is pride in what we strive to accomplish but we remain humble, steadfast unmovable despite the criticism!”