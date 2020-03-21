A number of agencies providing services to the homeless and the poor are closing in response to the COVID-19 virus and subsequent restrictions by the health department.
Except for meals, all services at Feed My Sheep are closed for the foreseeable future.
To-go meals will be served outdoors, as the dining room is closed.
Groups of volunteers who serve the meals should be limited to no more than 10 people. Volunteers are still permitted to prepare meals inside the building at this time, although meal service will be outside. No additional volunteers are needed at this time.
“These are hard times for everybody,” said Staci Masson, executive director of Feed My Sheep. “We are doing our best to feed our neighbors while maintaining healthy practices and abiding by local health department recommendations. We intend to get back to normal as soon as possible.”
Masson said the limited services the agency was offering — eviction prevention and utility assistance — are no longer an issue.
“We will still be helping with the cost of medications,” she said.
The utility bills eventually will have to be paid and eviction costs dealt with.
Feed My Sheep staff will be using this time for preparing when this medical emergency is over.
Masson said she was going to be working at going paperless. If the forms used by the agency are online it would be possible to work remotely.
The homeless are typically older with more health issues so protecting this population from the coronavirus is a top concern.
Also, when this crisis abates the needs are going to be great, she said. The family that now is on the edge financially likely will have gone over the edge by then.
Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope
The men’s and families’ shelters that make up the McLane Center of Hope will remain open and will continue to accept new clients as space is available.
As people are admitted into the Salvation Army programs they will be asked about having a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, said Lt. Chantel Millin, McLane Center of Hope officer.
Some of the organizations and foundations that support the Salvation Army with grants are asking that screening include taking individual’s temperature and the directive is being considered.
Last year, the McLane Center of Hope began offering a community meal each Friday. That meal will continue as a to-go meal, Millin said.
In the United States, one in six people live in poverty, and more than 550,000 are counted as homeless, according to Salvation Army USA. These populations severely lack access to proper care, hygiene, updated information, and medical resources, which makes them more susceptible to the virus.
“This is where we come in. This is who we serve,” the Salvation Army wrote in release.
Bell County Indigent Health Care
The COVID-19 situation is evolving each day and Bell County Indigent Health Care Program is taking action to prepare and protect staff and program participants.
Effective immediately, the following department best practices will be initiated:
• Bell County Indigent Health Services will be closed to the public. Staff will continue to process applications and conduct interviews over the phone as needed. Indigent Health Care will accept mailed, faxed or emailed applications and documentation. Customers will have access to place verification in the Indigent Health Care Dropbox located outside of the department door.
• Face-to-face contact is prohibited however staff will utilize intercom interaction. These guidelines will remain in effect until further notice.
To request a Bell County Indigent Health Care Program application, speak to a navigator, case worker, or to submit documentation, call or fax: office, 254-519-1229; toll free, 1(877)-516-8593; fax, 254-618-4179.
The Bell County Indigent Health Care Program will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will take additional measures as the COVID-19 epidemic progress. The program will adhere to the Bell County judge’s declaration of a local state of disaster.