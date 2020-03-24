Bell County school districts are combating a growing shortage of personal protective equipment from the COVID-19 outbreak through donations from their respective health science programs.
“I think this is an opportunity for everybody to be there for everybody,” Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “We have a lot of resources and Baylor Scott & White and these other entities support us. So it’s a really good time to try and help everyone out.”
Kim Glawe, Temple ISD’s director of health services, said the district donated 22 personal protective equipment kits along with several boxes of gloves and shoe covers.
“As nurses we’ve always been trained to help the community and help our own, so we’ve been doing anything we can to help our fellow nursing and fellow community members in any way that we can,” Glawe said.
Glawe noted how Baylor Scott & White reached out regarding possible volunteer services.
“They reached out and asked if we would be willing to do any volunteer services and I have several staff members that are more than happy to volunteer in any way that we are needed,” Glawe said.
Belton, Killeen and Salado are among the school districts participating in donations.
“Killeen ISD donated 962 boxes of masks and 548 boxes of gloves to Baylor Scott & White for medical use in response to COVID-19,” Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s chief communications and marketing officer, said.
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, said it feels great to support a medical center that has a great partnership with the high school’s health science program.
“But even more important than that is the importance of supporting all our health professionals in the whole community in fighting the COVID-19 threat … So anything our school district can do to assist with that we are ready and able to do,” Novotny said.