Bell County will administer second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 3 — inoculations that will be delivered in a drive-through format, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.
These vaccinations will begin one day after Bell County is expected to receive the shipment, Stafford said. Those who received their first dose at either of Bell County’s vaccination centers will be contacted about making a second appointment.
Patients are not allowed to receive their second dose earlier than 21 days after their initial dose, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“While we cannot administer that second dose within three weeks of the first, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses … so people don’t need to worry if they are not able to get an appointment for that day,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Public Health District’s director, said.
Immunizations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
Stafford said county officials hope to administer 100 doses each hour. Vehicles will drive beneath the dome of the facility for their vaccination before relocating to another area for an observation period.
“We are confident that this drive-through delivery model will allow us to serve a large number of patients effectively in a short period of time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a news release.
Bell County’s new appointment system will require participants to confirm they have received their initial dose — a verification process that also is required on site. If determined to be ineligible, appointments will be canceled.
“When they arrive, patients will be required to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which contains both the date and provider of their first vaccine dose, as proof of their eligibility,” Stafford said.
Single-day record set
The plan for providing second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Bell County was announced following the health district’s single-day vaccination record set on Wednesday.
“I am very happy to report that we reached a new high of 998 vaccinations in one day,” Stafford told the Telegram. “There were 419 (vaccinations) in Killeen and 579 in Temple. That brings our total vaccinations so far to 5,234.”
But despite vaccinations underway again at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., online bookings through the Bell County Public Health District’s website are still not available.
The absence of the health district’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment-booking site was first announced after Bell County’s second shipment of vaccines did not arrive on Monday — a delay that temporarily postponed hundreds of vaccinations during the second week of inoculations.
“We do not have a date for reopening (the site) at this time,” Stafford said. “We currently have appointments booked through the first week of February.”
On Wednesday, Stafford said emails communicating appointment adjustments would be sent on Thursday to individuals with appointments booked on or after Sunday. Each appointment was moved to a day two to four days later, he said.
Gary Young — the deputy fire chief and emergency management coordinator for the city of Copperas Cove — continued to emphasize that residents are not limited to a particular vaccination site on Thursday.
“Citizens may go to any site in Texas regardless of where they reside to receive the vaccine,” Young said in a news release. “Currently, registration to receive the vaccine is limited to those persons who are in the (Phase) 1A and 1B category, according to the vaccine administration plan published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.”
Those categories include those aged 65 years and older, and 16 years and older with “certain high-risk medical conditions.”
A Texas COVID-19 vaccine availability map, developed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, can be accessed online at bit.ly/3sJeYNC.
Young also announced that the Medical Arts Pharmacy in Copperas Cove has a full waitlist and no available vaccines.
“The availability of vaccines changes daily, and ultimately this will be a very lengthy process to get the vaccine to everyone who desires to receive it,” Young said. “All are asked to exercise patience and understanding with this process.”
Youth vaccinations
Updates regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Central Texas were released on Thursday, as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the Texas Department of State Health Services $227,056,156 through a federal grant.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who announced the grant Thursday, said the funding — via the CARES Act — is directed to bolster immunization and vaccination among children for diseases besides the coronavirus.
“As the novel coronavirus still rages across Texas, it’s critical that we make sure our children continue to receive life-saving vaccinations for preventable diseases,” Cornyn said in a news release. “I was proud to support the funding for this important grant and will continue to do everything I can to ensure Texans have what they need to weather this horrible pandemic.”