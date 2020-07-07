Temple ISD just wrapped up a district parent survey and officials are now gauging comments from families about the upcoming school year, Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
“We had 40 percent of our families complete the survey. Over 2,000 responses, which is really pretty high on a parent survey,” he said. “The distribution among the grade levels was equitable, so we feel like we have a good representation of information that we were able to gather.”
Ott emphasized how an on-campus learning model is essential if the district wants to continue earning attendance funding.
Ott said he learned about the funding model during a phone call with Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.
“In order for a school district to earn attendance funding for remote learners, you also have to offer on campus schooling,” Ott said. “The only exception to that is in the event of a total school closure … so if the governor were to close schools or if you close schools locally because of several cases.”
He noted how the district’s leadership team met all day Monday to discuss possible scenarios for the upcoming school year.
Temple ISD will be launching a back-to-school website next week, and will send out a letter to families where these scenarios will be discussed.
“It will be up to the school districts to offer remote learning or not, so we’re working through those plans. Based on the parent survey we will end up offering both options, but I’ve got to work those details out and I’ll be putting out communications this week and early next week,” Ott said.