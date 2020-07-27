Since Thursday, Bell County gained 155 COVID-19 cases and saw 230 recoveries, local health officials said Monday.
At least 3,036 cases have been reported in the county and 1,502 residents have recuperated from the virus, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The health district reported 40 new cases on Monday; 27 on Sunday; 35 on Saturday; and 53 on Friday.
The county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests was 9.11 percent on Monday. At least 33,343 tests have been performed in Bell County.
The health district did not report any additional deaths; 18 residents have died from the coronavirus.