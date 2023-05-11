Bell County’s public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 ended Thursday.
In the coming days, the Bell County Public Health District plans to remove the local COVID-19 dashboard from the district’s website.
County COVID-19 information will be available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This does not mean that COVID-19 is gone, but it does mean that some resources and services that were expanded or put in to place during the pandemic response are ending,” the district said in a news release. “There are many changes coming that may impact residents.”
Health care providers will no longer be required to submit case numbers to the health department.
“The official end of the public health emergency symbolizes a new beginning, moving public health and the community into the recovery phase,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “I am proud of efforts put forth by all of our public health, emergency management, health care workers, and our entire Bell County community to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The declaration’s end will likely affect costs related to COVID-19.
“One of the most prominent changes affecting all residents will be the cost and access to COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and treatment,” the district said. “The availability, access, and cost of COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, will not be impacted by the end of the public health emergency. As long as the federal government’s supply of vaccines lasts, COVID-19 vaccines will remain free to all people regardless of insurance coverage.”
“Once the federal supply of vaccines is depleted, vaccines will continue to be available and free for most people with private and public insurance,” she said.
Coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment will vary by insurance type; for people with Medicaid coverage, testing and treatment will remain covered at no cost through September 2024. COVID-19 testing and treatment will no longer be covered for those without insurance, and individual providers will determine the cost.
However, free tests and treatment may be available at local free clinics or community health centers.
“The end of the emergency declarations does not mean the virus is no longer a threat. The CDC continues to advise that everyone stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, use at-home tests if they have been exposed or have symptoms, stay home if they are sick, and wear a high-quality mask when COVID-19 levels are high,” the district said.
The change signals a one-year period of wrapping up the public health response. Emergency funding will end in June 2024.
“This one-year transition helps all of us to shift from seeing COVID-19 as a pandemic emergency to accepting it as another disease in our community and monitoring and protecting ourselves against it as we do with many other diseases as we have gotten to know them over the years,” Director Amy J. Yeager said.