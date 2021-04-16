Starting next week, those searching for their first dose of the vaccine will have a new location they can go to in Killeen.
Bell County has partnered with the company Curative to offer a series of vaccination sites around the county with the first opening on Tuesday. The Curative clinic is a drive-through site that will be held from Tuesday through Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.
Workers at the stadium, 3409 Atkinson Ave., are set to give out first-doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The Killeen vaccination location is the first of two being put in place by Curative, with the next one set to open in Temple the following Tuesday.
“We are extremely excited about this partnership,” county spokesman James Stafford said. “It will allow us to offer large-scale vaccination sites to the people of Bell County without the challenges we’ve faced in terms of staffing and volunteers.”
Isaac Turner, co-founder of Curative, said his company is currently helping counties around Texas and the nation run their vaccination sites.
These include two mass vaccination sites in Williamson County, along with locations in Hays, Caldwell, Collin and Laredo counties.
“This is a significant moment in history, and we are ready to bring these lifesaving vaccines to people who need them,” Turner said. “Curative has disrupted the traditional health care delivery system by rapidly scaling COVID-19 testing at thousands of sites across the country in a matter of months and administering the flu vaccine – now, we are eager to put our proven model to work for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Those interested in getting the vaccine at the drive-through clinic can visit https://curative.com/sites/27565.
School districts
Temple Independent School District reported having five cases in the past seven days on its dashboard, with one at Temple High School, one at Raye-Allen Elementary School and three at Western Hills Elementary School.
Belton ISD had 12 active cases of the virus Friday according to its dashboard. The district had two cases at Miller Heights Elementary, three at Belton Middle School, three at South Belton Middle School, three at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD showed it has had 27 cases of the virus in the past seven days according to its dashboard, with 18 students and nine staff members.
Salado ISD reported that it has five active cases, two Salado Middle School students, two Salado High School students and one employee.