BELTON — There was a moment when Nicholas Schwertner did not think he would become a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor graduate.
“If it wasn’t for the faculty, I wouldn’t have made it to this day,” he told the Telegram. “I lost my mom my junior year and they took care of me through everything.”
The studio art major credited his advisor and professor Barbara Fontaine-White for helping him find the strength to make it to graduation day.
“She was my advisor and my teacher for four straight years,” Schwertner, 28, said. “I took a lot of classes with her … and she was like my mom here. If it wasn’t for her and the rest of the faculty, I would have dropped out.”
But Schwertner’s relationship with Fontaine-White helped him become one of UMHB’s 388 fall 2020 students to receive an undergraduate degree on Friday — a ceremony that was held at Crusader Stadium in Belton.
These students marked the university’s 164th graduating class.
Although most of UMHB’s faculty was not in attendance due to the campus’ COVID-19 safety protocols, President Randy O’Rear was pleased to have students and their families on campus for the day’s celebrations.
“We knew you’d prefer to be on campus today and we were committed to do all we could to accomplish that,” O’Rear told graduates. “I’m so glad that we were able to gather today for this celebration and that you could be surrounded by families and friends that love you and have helped you along in your academic journey.”
Madison Hendrix felt relieved when she finally walked across the stage, and noted the challenges
“I’m just relieved,” Hendrix, 23, said. “I’m thankful that I’m not going to have to sit in front of my computer and get headaches every day.”
Despite an unpredictable senior year because of COVID-19, Hendrix highlighted a few moments she said she will likely cherish for years to come.
“UMHB is a small school, so you really get to know a lot of people over the years,” she said. “It was great participating in Stunt Night and being involved with the (Easter) pageantry with them.”
Of UMHB’s 388 December graduates, 43 were the first in their families to attain a college degree, O’Rear said.
UMHB also held an additional two celebrations at Crusader Stadium on Friday. An estimated 351 students were awarded degrees for the spring of 2020, while 194 graduate students were awarded degrees during a master’s and doctoral ceremony in the evening — an event that included graduates from the spring, summer and fall semesters.