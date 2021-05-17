After the Bell County Public Health District paused updates to its online COVID-19 dashboard Monday, residents are now looking at other sources for information.
The district paused their updates in light of its director, Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, announced her resignation. Residents are now needing to look at the state dashboard for updates — a site that is often behind in its data releases.
State data shows combined information for cases and deaths in both the county and at Fort Hood.
Currently, the dashboard’s numbers differ from what the county had shown — most notably with deaths. State numbers show Bell County deaths at 423 while the county had reported 434 on Thursday.
Some numbers only show a slight difference such as the total number of cases with the state showing 22,582 and the county having shown 22,476. The state dashboard also aligns with the county on the number of active cases at 181 and the number of recoveries at 21,861.
The state dashboard can be located at https://bit.ly/2S6qeG0, with residents able to zoom in and select Bell County for its information.
Other counties
Milam County showed nine active COVID-19 cases on its website Monday, with a total of 1,454 reported cases and 48 deaths.
Coryell County reported Monday that it has seen a total of 5,333 cases of COVID-19, with 111 of those currently active. The county also has seen 56 deaths from the virus, with a new one being reported over the weekend, and 5,166 recoveries.
School districts
Belton Independent School District saw slightly less cases Monday with eight people with the virus on its campuses. The district had one case at Tarver Elementary, two at Lake Belton Middle School, four at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD showed that it had a total of eight confirmed cases on the virus, six from students and two from staff members, according to its seven day dashboard.
Salado ISD continued to report no more new cases in the district along with no active cases.
Temple ISD did not update its dashboard Monday as the district has decided to follow the health district’s lead and put a pause on it unless cases rise once more.