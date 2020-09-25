A lot has changed since economist Mark Dotzour last spoke at the annual CentraLand Title Co. Economic Summit in 2019.
A year ago he said he did not expect a recession in the next couple of years. But now he admits things have changed.
“We are in a recession,” Dotzour said during CentraLand’s online-only Economic Summit on Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s response has completely changed Dotzour’s economic outlook.
“The whole human ecosystem was under duress after the virus happened. Health care took the first hit then the job market and private businesses took the second hit,” Dotzour said. “Then our personal freedom took a hit … and then our state and local governments took a hit. It’s across the board.”
His biggest question ahead for the economy: How long will it take to get back to some sense of normalcy?
“My opinion is we’re going to have gradual recovery and a lot of it is not going to necessarily depend on a vaccine — that seems to be a common theme,” the economist said. “Honestly, vaccine or not, is how long before the American people feel comfortable traveling again, getting out and buying stuff and also how long will it be before people get comfortable before your government won’t close your business again.”
Doutzer said this recession’s recovery could be similar to that of the Great Recession, which lasted for about two years between 2007 and 2009.
“It could be quicker than that because our country is starting to rebound,” the economist said. “But we need more stimulus, too. We need another $2 trillion or $3 trillion stimulus because people are still losing their jobs.”
He expects the recovery to be uneven.
“It will be different for every city in the United States of America,” Doutzer said.
Part of that recovery, he said, will be more warehouses being built so more products are stored in the U.S. rather than in China. Another piece will be people moving from urban metropolitan areas, such as Austin or Dallas, to more suburban places that have more open space and are just an hour drive away from those cities.
“That means a lot of people might move into the Temple-Belton area who might work in other places because they can work from home and their businesses are starting to allow them to do and (they’re) doing it productively, too,” Doutzer said. “I think this is a long-term trend.”
Although that trend will be good for Bell County, the economist warned that the area’s inventory of houses may not be enough for an influx of people. That was a point Doutzer brought up at last year’s summit.
“We’re going to have a housing shortage probably … for the next 20 years on past this,” he said, pointing to millennials’ growing demand for homes as they get married and start their families. “We’re never going to catch up with demand — I don’t think. I don’t see how you can do it.”
Thomas Baird, a CentraLand Title Co. principal, reminded the online audience of something Doutzer frequently says during his speeches.
“He’s an economist so he has a 50-50 chance of being right,” Baird said.
Like Doutzer, Baird was optimistic about the economy.
“I think at the end — even though we have a long hard road ahead of us — there is some room for optimism because of the American people and the people in our community,” Baird said.