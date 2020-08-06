Two public housing authorities in Bell County were awarded more than $366,000 to deal with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.
The Central Texas Council of Governments in Belton was awarded $345,965 and the Housing Authority of the city of Killeen got $20,165, according to a news release. The Housing Authority of the city of Waco also received $382,632.
The funding was part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in Waco, Killeen, and Belton amid this deadly pandemic.”