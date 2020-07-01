Despite Bell County’s growing number of COVID-19 cases — 252 since Monday — Belton Mayor Marion Grayson is allowing three concerts that may have more than 100 people in attendance to move forward.
The concerts are planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, through an executive order, is allowing mayors and county judges to decide whether gatherings of more than 100 people can occur. Mayors decide for within their city limits while county judges decide for events in unincorporated areas.
“People have a personal responsibility to follow recommendations from health authorities,” Grayson said in a statement. “Those who are not comfortable attending, should not do so.”
Ronnie Schoepf, the owner of the barbecue joint, assured Grayson that measures will be in place during the concerts to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus.
Paul Romer, city of Belton spokesman, said the measures include hand cleaning stations and rearranged seating for social distancing. Masks are highly encouraged at the events, Romer said.
However, the city pointed out that health authorities have recommended that during the pandemic people should stay home when possible; practice social distancing; wear face coverings; and frequently wash hands.
In early June, Grayson canceled Belton’s annual Fourth of July parade. The event, which is organized by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, has drawn tens of thousands of people.
The city stated that the parade typically draws families of all ages, including those older than 65 who would be considered high risk for COVID-19.
“The Fourth of July Parade and this concert series are distinctly different events that draw different age groups,” Grayson said. “This authorization is a way to support a small business and give people who want to celebrate a venue where that can happen.”
Although Belton and its mayor have pointed out the events draw different crowds, Bell County health officials have been sounding the alarm on the growing number of cases among young residents — the type of people who would likely attend the concerts.
Residents in their 20s have the greatest number of infections, with 307 cases. Residents in their 30s are next, with 210 cases.
Bell County residents under 60 account for 1,056 cases — or nearly 82 percent of all reported infections in Bell County.