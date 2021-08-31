Hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — dropped by more than 1.5 percent Tuesday after reaching an all time high Monday.
The percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients is now 24.38 percent according to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported on its dashboard Tuesday that it has 12 active cases of COVID-19 spread out among its campuses.
These include seven cases at Temple High School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, two at Travis Science Academy, one at Cater Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD reported a rise of 39 cases Tuesday on its dashboard for a total of 190 active cases.
The district continues to have cases of the virus at 17 of its 18 campuses, excluding Miller Heights Elementary, along with cases at its other departments and buildings. The new cases mean that about 1.2 percent of the district’s entire population has the virus.
Salado ISD reported another rise in cases in the district Tuesday, now with 24 among both students and teachers.
Superintendent Michael Novotny said cases included nine students and one employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary, 11 students and one staff member at Salado Middle School, and one student and one employee at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported 58 new cases on its dashboard Tuesday for a total of 268, 212 of those being students and 56 of them staff members.
Buckholts ISD tabled mandate
As some school districts see many new cases, others who haven’t are getting ready.
Buckholts ISD superintendent Remy Godfrey said her district is already looking at several options to slow down the spread of the virus. One of these items, a mask mandate for the district, was tabled Monday night by the school board.
Godfrey said she and the board are working together to find the best solutions for the children at the school.
Other options being considered to help keep students safe include hosting vaccine and testing clinics at the school.
“We definitely try to keep things small and try to keep things clean, but I think we all, as superintendents in Milam County, are trying to prepare for the worst again,” Godfrey said. “It is really something we will need a larger state decision, outside of what we have been getting.”