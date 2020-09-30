The Central Texas Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help in food distribution events planned in Temple and Waco.
Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road in Waco.
A Temple food distribution event is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Temple College, 2600 S. First St.
“The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization said in a news release.
At these special drive-through food distributions, attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 pounds and 76 pounds, depending on available supplies. The food bank asks attendees to make appropriate space in a vehicle’s truck or hatch.
In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans in need can also access food through a network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout the area.
“The Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but we’ve seen demand for our services skyrocket recently, severely straining our resources,” the organization’s release said. “So if you’re able to help, we need monetary donations. Please donate at centraltexasfoodbank.org.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to support the distribution can visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.