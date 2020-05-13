Domingo Montalbo walked out of Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital in Temple with the assistance of a cane to a crowd of people cheering him on and waving signs.
Montalbo was hospitalized on April 1 with COVID-19.
Beth Booth and Crystalyn Cook, members of Temple First Church of the Nazarene, were two of many members of the congregation that showed up Wednesday to cheer their fellow congregant on as he exited the hospital.
“He is a tremendous servant,” Booth said of Montalbo.
Cook said Montalbo was always there for other members of the church when they needed help. Some of the signs read, “God is Good,” “There’s Always Hope,” “We (heart shape) Domingo,” “Welcome Home Domingo,” and more.
In addition to lots of prayers, the church formed a meal train for the family and held a parade at the family’s home.
“We wanted the family to know they had our support,” said Cook.
Lori Montalbo is a teacher at Academy school district and staff from the district was there to welcome Domingo home.
Darin Pound, senior pastor at First Church of the Nazarene, said the church did everything they could for the family because they were in quarantine with a couple of family members being presumptive COVID-19 cases.
“We mowed the grass, we brought meals to the family every day, did their shopping and everything we could to encourage and share love,” Pound said.
As believers in prayer, the pastor said, they had just witnessed a walking, talking miracle.
Lori Montalbo, Domingo’s wife, said it’s not known where her husband was exposed to the coronavirus.
Their daughter, Katie, came home from Boston. She had a bad cough, but was cleared by the hospital after she arrived in Texas. None of her friends had been diagnosed.
None of Domingo’s friends had it either.
All members of the family ended up having some form of the virus. Justin, the son, developed pneumonia and recovered at home.
Domingo began feeling bad at the end of March, Lori Montalbo said. He went to the hospital on April 1 and was sent home because he wasn’t sick enough. By April 3, he was on a ventilator.
On April 5, the family was warned that their husband and father likely wouldn’t survive.
Lori Montalbo said she took daily walks and rode her bike alone, to garner the strength to continue.
“It was hard,” she said.
Up until April 15, the family only saw the side of Domingo’s face as nurses assisted the family with FaceTime.
“On the fifteenth, they let me see his face,” Lori Montalbo said. “His eyes were open, and I knew he would make it.”
Nurses who cared for Montalbo while he was hospitalized introduced themselves to his wife Wednesday as friends gathered outside. They knew her by sight because the family would stand by his hospital window in order to see him and communicate through signs.
Montalbo is a beekeeper and worked for Walker Honey for 40 years until he retired. He still keeps hives.
Domingo Montalbo went home with a feeding button, oxygen and will have physical therapy, his wife said.
The Montalbos drove away from the hospital with Justin driving and Domingo as passenger and a tiny dog in the center, sitting on the console.
Before the crowd scattered, Pound asked the participants to cheer on the nurses who cared for Montalbo and others.
“Thank you, thank you and thank you again for all you do, we pray for your safety,” he said.