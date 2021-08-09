COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — now take up more than one-fifth of all hospital beds in the area, according to the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on its online dashboard Monday that the service area now had 20.42 percent of all hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus. The region had been over the 20 percent mark on Saturday, having 20.32 percent, before falling to 19.07 percent Sunday.
The service area remains the fourth highest in the state behind Trauma Service Areas R, S and U, which house Corpus Christi, Victoria and Galveston.
Over the weekend, Bell County also saw another jump in active cases to 1,546 — an increase of 145 since Friday.
Incidence rates in the county also continued to rise to 425.95 cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate seen since Feb. 4 with 440.9 cases per 100,000. The county did not see any new deaths, remaining at 471.
At Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Bell County Judge David Blackburn continued to encourage people to get vaccinated as the county monitors the situation.
“The hospitals, I continue to visit with them on a regular basis,” Blackburn said. “They continue to indicate that staffing shortages and staffing issues continue to be huge issue for them and a limiting factor in making more hospital beds available. I would just encourage everybody to get vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated.”
Overall the county has seen 25,458 cases of the virus, with 23,441 people having recovered so far.
School districts defy order
Some entities, such as Dallas Independent School District, are going beyond just recommending people get vaccinated.
The Texas State Teachers Association announced its support Monday for Dallas ISD’s move to require mask wearing at its schools. The district’s decision is in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning the requiring of masks wearing by school districts.
Clay Robinson, spokesman for the association, said the group believes it is within a district’s discretion to keep its employees and students healthy.
“Once again, we call on the governor to withdraw his order,” Robinson said. “It is important for students and educators to return to the classroom, but they must do so with safety precautions because the pandemic is still dangerous. Health experts have urged the continued use of masks in public schools.”
Voluntary mask wearing urged
Doctors locally are also encouraging students to voluntarily wear masks as they go back school.
In a news release, Dr. Manju Gaglani and Dr. George Dubrocq of Baylor Scott & White recommended everyone 12 and older get the vaccine as soon as possible. The two said children are now going to the hospital because of the virus and the new delta strain, which accounts for more than 90 percent of all new cases.
The doctors also encouraged both students and adults going back to school to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
“Keep in mind when someone is infected with COVID-19, the air they breathe out has the coronavirus even before they show any symptoms,” the release said. “Some infected people never show any symptoms, but they still spread the virus. Even someone who is vaccinated can catch delta and may spread it to others. If you are not wearing a face mask, it can spread through speaking loudly, singing, or shouting, especially indoors and in crowded spaces.”
The doctors emphasized that the more people who got vaccinated meant that fewer students and teachers would get sick.