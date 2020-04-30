The Texas National Guard will set up two coronavirus testing sites in rural Bell County, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Thursday morning.
One will be in Troy and the other will be in Rogers. He said they will be open May 8 and be by appointment only. He said expect more info soon.
“Those sites are at the Troy Volunteer Fire Department station, 201 E. Main in Troy, and the second one is at Rogers Volunteer Fire Department, 6 W. Mesquite Ave., Rogers,” Blackburn said. “They will be by appointment only, so it’s not a drive-up test site. You must make an appointment. It is my understanding there will be some health screening before you get cleared to go get tested at those sites.”