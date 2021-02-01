Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Bell County on Monday, as the region’s incidence rate — a figure tracking cases over the last two weeks — fell below 500 for the first time since Dec. 21, according to data from the Bell County Public Health District.
“We are now at 18,910 total cases with 17,219 having recovered,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district’s director, said. “We currently have 1,691 active cases and an incidence rate of 465.9 per 100,000 people, which is a continued improvement in our incidence rate. Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
This was the health district’s first update since Friday, when backlogged cases spiked Bell County’s cumulative total to 18,623.
“We were recently made aware that we would receive a backlog in cases from the state,” Robison-Chadwell said at the time. “Many of these (575) added cases came from that backlog.”
Local school districts
Belton High leads all Belton Independent School District campuses with 12 active COVID-19 cases, according to district data. No other campus in Belton ISD has more than five active infections.
The district’s 53 combined active cases represent approximately 0.36 percent of its population, according to Belton ISD.
Active infections in Salado ISD reached 11 on Monday after two infections were identified over the weekend. Nearly 82 percent of these cases were identified in the last week, according to district data.
“An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — which last logged COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 — shows 14 infections: three at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Travis Science Academy, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, two at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Fred W. Edwards Academy. The district’s dashboard is expected to update around 5 p.m.
Killeen ISD has totaled 1,341 cases since March — 621 student and 720 staff — after 60 infections were identified in the past week, according to district data.
Area testing
Free COVID-19 testing will continue at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive on Tuesday, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The site, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., requires participants to register in advance online at bit.ly/februaryCOVIDtesting.
“Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results,” the release said. “Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a mouth swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.
All individuals at the testing site are required to wear masks, the city of Killeen said.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 18,910; 17,219 recovered; 1,691 active, 204 less than Friday; 224 dead*, 140 with comorbidities (62.5 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) 184 people listed as hospitalized Thursday, 7 less than Friday. 16 ICU beds were listed as available, 9 more than Friday.
Temple: 5,887 cases (72 more than listed Friday), 85 deaths
Killeen: 7,258 cases (128 more than Friday), 64 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,502 cases (23 more than Friday), 31 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,281 cases (32 more than Friday), 19 deaths
Other: 1,982 cases (32 more than Friday), 25 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 82,993 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to tdtnews.com/coronavirus/ to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard, the county online waitlist and second dose appointments.