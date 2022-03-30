The Bell County Health District lowered the COVID-19 threat level in the county to level 4, minimal controlled transmission.
“Lowering the threat level again in Bell County is a positive step forward,” Bell County Public Health Director Amy Yeager said Wednesday. “Vaccination rates, a decline in hospitalization rates, and significant decline in reported COVID cases are indicators of the virus slowing its spread in our county at this time.”
The change came after 14 days of a flat or decreasing trend of cases.
“Numbers reported define the reason for the level change,” Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said. “The incidence rate for the past seven days has been lower than 30, with an estimated positivity rate of less than 5%. The number of COVID-19 admissions also dropped. Hospitals’ systems are within the capacity.”
At the new threat level, coronavirus transmission is limited, new outbreaks are quickly controlled, and health care systems are within the capacity
Yeager warned that vigilance should continue since new variants may change threat levels in the county.
“This is a new virus, and it continues to circulate and mutate into new variants,” she said. “We encourage all residents to continue to watch for signs and symptoms and seek testing and medical assistance when needed. We also encourage residents to enjoy this slowing of the spread of COVID-19 but to be mindful of the public health precautions and continue to take them, especially when in situations of higher risk of transmission.”
Vaccines and boosters have helped control the disease. Yeager recommends residents take advantage of all preventive measures available to them.
“The booster vaccine has been shown to help ward off the virus variants and decrease the severity of illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID,” she said.
County cases
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the district Thursday for a total of 69 active cases, ten less than reported Tuesday.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 19.01 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since April 19, 2020.
Of the 47,337 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,381 have recovered, and 887 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 26 of the 1,002 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple, Belton, and Salado Independent School Districts had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on their dashboards.
Killeen ISD reported one student case on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round of free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.