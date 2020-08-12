Baylor Scott & White recently updated its visitation policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the safety of all, approved visitors must pass a health screening, including a temperature check and wear a mask at all times in our facilities, according to an announcement posted on the Baylor Scott & White Health website.
Emergency Department Patients and COVID-19/Patient Under Investigation (“PUI”) Patients
At this time, Scott & White is suspending visitor access for our ED and COVID-19 patients, except in the following circumstances:
+Pediatric/neonatal care patient
+Laboring/post-partum patient
+Patient undergoing a surgeryor procedure
+Patients with difficulty understanding or making decisions (i.e., may lack capacity)
+Patients may be disabled or may be impaired
+Patient receiving end-of-lifecare
+As otherwise determined by local facility leadership
"We know that family and friends are an important part of the healing process. Our facilities can work with you to help ensure your loved one feels supported throughout their care journey with cards, messages and video calls," a statement on the website said.
Inpatients/Outpatients/Labor and Delivery/NICU Patients (i.e., Non-ED/COVID-19/PUI Patients)
"Many of our facilities will welcome (1) visitor over the age of 16 for inpatients/outpatients/labor and delivery/NICU patients (IE non-ED/COVID patients). If the patient is unable to designate the visitor, it should be the patient’s surrogate decision maker, medical power of attorney or legal representative. Please contact the facility you will be visiting to learn more about its visitation policy. Thank you for your understanding and support in helping to keep our patients, caregivers and visitors safe." a statement on the website said.