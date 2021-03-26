STAFF REPORT
Bell County’s COVID-19 incidence rate registered a slight increase to 72.7 per 100,000 people on Friday, as active cases reached 264 — five more than Thursday.
Deaths remained at 408 with the latest related fatalities reported on Monday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“Today we have reached 21,331 total cases and 20,659 have recovered,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district’s director, said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.