Bell County hair salons, nail salons and barbershops broke out their clippers on Friday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eased COVID-19 restrictions to help bolster the state’s economy.
“It’s up to Texans whether or not we remain open and in fact open up even more, or alternatively, if actions need to be taken that will lead to greater containment in certain years,” Abbott said during his Tuesday announcement.
Karen Haley-Dungan — owner of Salon Karen, 2820 W. Ave. O — related her excitement to getting ready for the first day of school as a child. Her salon, which resumed normal business hours Friday, has implemented procedures to help hinder the spread of the virus.
“We are still taking the situation regarding COVID-19 seriously and have implemented all procedures given to us by our government and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, along with our own extra precautions and procedures,” her salon said in a statement.
“We will be wearing masks at all times when in the salon as well as continuously disinfecting and sanitizing our hands, tools and instruments … before, between and during clients.”
Salon Karen also is taking additional measures to minimize contact between stylists and clients by hanging clear shower curtain liners between each station, while not accepting any walk-in clients.
Clients were screened for symptoms of COVID-19 when they enter the salon.
“Upon entry to the salon you will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 as well as have your temperature recorded using a no-contact forehead thermometer,” the statement said. “Guests will also be required to wash their hands upon entry and sign into the salon to acknowledge that you understand our current requirements.
Gyms and manufacturing plants are set to follow in the state’s reopening plan when they can open doors May 18 — following, however, a 25 percent maximum occupancy restriction.
Annie Spilman — director of the National Federation of Independent Business — highlighted how although Abbott’s plan allows some businesses to begin reopening, other small businesses are having growing concerns.
“The need to temporarily close businesses to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus is still taking a toll on Texas job creators,” Spilman said in a Tuesday statement. “We will continue working with the governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas to find a solution that allows more businesses to begin to reopen while keeping customers and employees safe.”