Fully vaccinated adults aged 65 years and older are 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, according to an assessment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that included local research from Baylor Scott & White.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the assessment’s findings — which utilized data from populations inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna — were welcome news.
“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and these real-world findings confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among those most vulnerable,” Walensky said in a news release. “The results are promising for our communities and hospitals. As our vaccination efforts continue to expand, COVID-19 patients will not overwhelm health care systems ... leaving hospital staff, beds, and services available for people who need them for other medical conditions.”
Participants were considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks following their second dose, according to the CDC.
Central Texas research
In Central Texas, Dr. Manjusha Gaglani — director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections and the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Baylor Scott & White Health — led the research across three hospitals.
Deke Jones, a spokesman for Baylor Scott & White, said her team’s research was done through the CDC’s Hospitalized Adult Influenza/COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Network.
“At Baylor Scott & White Health, we feel a responsibility to not only offer the latest in prevention, diagnosis and treatment — we are also involved in the research proving their effectiveness as they are introduced,” Jones said. “We are honored to have contributed to this important work and encourage all to consider this further evidence of the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Gaglani told the Telegram how Baylor Scott & White was prepared to study a vaccine’s efficacy from the early stages of the pandemic.
“Despite all of our efforts, COVID-19 just took off,” she said. “The network had been anticipating that a (COVID-19) vaccine might be coming, so we were ready to begin studying vaccine effectiveness.”
Gaglani — who noted that the average hospitalized COVID-19 patient receives care for about one week — said Baylor Scott & White submitted data on nearly 100 patients.
“We were at three hospitals and most of our 99 patients came from Temple ... and 25 came from Waco and 15 came from Round Rock,” she said. “So that’s the data that was sent.”
Supporting vaccinations
However, Gaglani emphasized how Baylor Scott & White also is actively collecting data on patients 18 years and older. With more data supporting the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines each day, Gaglani hopes that more residents will opt to be inoculated.
“People are reading a lot of misinformation and do not want to get vaccinated ... but this virus affects you,” she said. “Some people are thinking, ‘Oh, the vaccine is going to make me sick.’ But the side effects from the vaccines are not anything to be afraid of … and it’s a very small price to pay. Think of yourself, your family, your community and your country. So please get vaccinated.”