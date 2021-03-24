The incidence rate dropped slightly in the county Wednesday according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The new incidence rate is now 75.2 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the county. This is just under Tuesday’s rate of 75.5 cases per 100,000.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county currently has 273 active cases.
The county now has seen a total of 21,260 cases of COVID-19 over the past year, with 20,579 recoveries from the virus.
“We did not receive any new death records today,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Test expansion
Texas will now be able to expand COVID-19 testing in the state after receiving a grand of more than $2.79 million.
The Texas General Land Office will receive the money to increase testing at State Veterans Homes across the state. The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a part of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act through the Disaster Relief Fund.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said he had voted for the money through the year-end omnibus funding bill.
“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that we make sure Texans who have served our nation aren’t left behind,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I am proud to have supported this grant and will continue to do everything I can to help our veterans, service members, and military families in Texas.”
Fort Hood testing
Testing for COVID-19 at Fort Hood is being changed, with drive-through tests now taking place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The drive-through testing will take place near the emergency room of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Those needing 48-hour pre-flight testing for official military travel can receive a test inside the emergency room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those scheduling tests or wanting to view their results can go to www.tricareonline.com.
Vaccine locations
This week the county has seven vaccine locations, including both static and dynamic locations.
The three main fixed location sites are at Baylor Scott & White West Campus, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth.
Baylor Scott & White is offering first-dose vaccines at its West Campus, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple; Seton is at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights; and AdventHealth is at 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101, in Killeen.
The county is also offering a fixed drive-through second dose site at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
New Day Fellowship Church, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple, will be hosting a dynamic site for second doses from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., will host a second-dose dynamic vaccination center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The county has added a seventh vaccine site at Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, 84 N. Main St. in Nolanville, which will administer doses from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Central Texas Veterans Affairs is administering walk-in vaccines to any veteran enrolled in VA health care, no matter their age. Veterans are able to walk in at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
Pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are part of the distribution. H-E-B stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club location are helping distribute vaccines, with residents able to call or register online. Go to www.tdtnews.com/news/coronavirus/ for information.
School districts
Temple Independent School District continued to report one active case of COVID-19 on its seven-day dashboard.
Temple ISD said that it began its six-week plan to vaccinate 468 staff members this week.
The district plans on giving the first dose of the vaccine to 156 employees each week for three weeks followed by bringing those vaccinated back for their second dose. The vaccinations will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the district’s administration building.
Belton ISD saw two new cases Wednesday according to its dashboard for a total of seven cases. The district has one case at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one case at Lake Belton Middle School, four at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD continued to see nine cases in the district according to its seven day dashboard, with three students and six teachers testing positive for COVID-19.