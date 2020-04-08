TO HELP
Go www.trinityheightschurch.com and donate to general and benevolence funds.
-----
A former Temple pastor and his wife are now on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.
Stephen and Julia Cheung, who served for years with Temple Bible Church, were called to go to New York in 2014 and now serve with Trinity Heights Church.
“We appreciate all the prayers and support from friends in Temple,” he said.
“As you know many people have lost their jobs, and some of those are people we interact with daily in our ‘normal’ routine here in the city,” Stephen wrote in an email. “Last week one person who works in a bakery we office out of regularly left a voicemail on Julia’s phone crying because of the gift (of food) she received. She is a single mom of two kids who wasn’t sure how she was going to buy more food.
“The kids were asking ‘Why are we having pancakes for dinner again?’”
The woman had not been able to get through to unemployment as “everyone is applying at once. The gift was a lifeline to her,” Stephen said.
“As you can imagine, things are pretty tense right now because not only are we at the epicenter of the pandemic in America but there has been a shortage of medical equipment and an uncertainty about the ability of the New York City medical system to cope with the strain as it is being pushed to capacity,” he wrote, noting it is strange to walk into Central Park and see a field hospital set up there by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian charity.
He said people from Temple were helping out.
“We’ve been really touched by so many of you reaching out to let us know you are thinking and praying for us at this difficult time,” Stephen said in the email. “We are grateful for your example of generosity in our own lives over the years and we want to be that light in the midst of this crisis. We’ve been grateful for the opportunity Trinity Heights has had to serve and care for those in our community.”
Trinity Heights Church members are taking care of congregation members who are out of work, shop for groceries for the homebound and are taking up an offering for servers in a local coffee shop and bakery who are not getting paid right now because they are closed.
“We find that people are being very neighborly,” Stephen said, giving examples of people coordinating a weekly grocery delivery slot for the building so they can order together or collecting extra gloves and masks to give to hospital workers.
“And the neighborhood erupts with cheers and applause at 7 p.m. every night in appreciation for our health care workers,” he wrote.
If friends would like to support their work in the city, Stephen said, they can check out the website at www.trinityheightschurch.com and donate to general and benevolence funds.
Stephen noted, “You don’t know how much it means to us to be remembered by so many great people back in Temple!”